Karen Risner

SYCAMORE — Karen L. Risner, age 65, of 6614 W. CR 6, New Riegel, died at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

A memorial service for Karen is 11 a.m. Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with Dan Cleland officiating. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Saturday before the memorial service.

Memorial contributions can be made to Unconditional Love Pet Rescue, Green Forest, Arkansas, in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com

