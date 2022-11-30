Karen Risner Posted on November 30, 2022 0 SYCAMORE — Karen L. Risner, age 65, of 6614 W. CR 6, New Riegel, died at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. A memorial service for Karen is 11 a.m. Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with Dan Cleland officiating. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Saturday before the memorial service. Memorial contributions can be made to Unconditional Love Pet Rescue, Green Forest, Arkansas, in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription