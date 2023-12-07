Jon Brezina

CAREY — Jon “Jack” Joseph Brezina, 86, of Carey, passed away at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in the emergency room at Tiffin Mercy Hospital in Tiffin.

Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. Jack’s funeral is 3:15 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home, with Pastor Cynthia Morrison officiating. A private family burial will be at a later date in Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society or the Humane Society of Seneca County and sent to the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Jack’s family. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com.

