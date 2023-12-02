Joan Collet

Joan E. Collet, age 92, of Upper Sandusky, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will is 11 a.m. Monday in Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church, with Father Savio Manavalan, OFM Conv., and deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, with a Catholic prayer service starting at 1:45 p.m.

Visit BringmanClark.com o send a condolence, share a memory, or view the Life Tribute Video. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Catholic School in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

