James Keller

James Donald Keller, 70, of Bloomville, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at his residence.

Private family graveside services for Jim will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery. Lindsey-Shook Funeral Home in Bloomville is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tiffin Columbian High School Athletic Boosters. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com.

