James Blaschak

ATHENS — James Louis BIaschak, age 88, passed away March 31, 2024, at The Laurels, Athens.

A funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday at Jagers and Sons Funeral Home, 24 Morris Ave., Athens, OH 45701, with Pastor William Hixson officiating. Burial will be in the Alexander Cemetery, Hebbardsville. Friends may call from 11 a.m. Thursday until time of service at the funeral home. Military rites will be conducted by K.T. Crossen Post No. 21 American Legion and VFW Post No. 9893 honor guards at the cemetery.

