Helen Bell

Helen Messmer Bell, age 80, of Upper Sandusky, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday in Old Mission Cemetery with the Rev. Kathleen Shuck officiating. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to First Lutheran Church in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!