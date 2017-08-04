Home Obituaries George Harper

George Harper

Posted on August 4, 2017
SYCAMORE — George F. Harper, formerly of 2672 TH 31, Sycamore, died at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 at Autumnwood Care Center, Tiffin. He was 84.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Rick Dawson officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, west of Sycamore. Visitation is 12-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice Care, Tiffin, in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, PO Box 350, Sycamore OH 44882.

