Frances Conn

Frances R. Conn, age 81, of Upper Sandusky, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in her home.

A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. Interment will follow in Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Midget League Football or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or share a memory.

