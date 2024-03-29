Emily Swihart

Emily J. Swihart, age 93, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Emily J. Swihart are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home with the Rev. Barry Halter officiating. Burial will follow at Little Sandusky Cemetery. Visitation is two hours before service time, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial or the Wyandot County Humane Society and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

