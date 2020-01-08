Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Delbert L. Chester, of 106 E. Eighth St., Sycamore, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at home.

He was born Jan. 9, 1958, in Bucyrus, to Donald O. and Kathryn M. (Baker) Chester. They both are deceased. Delbert never married.

Delbert is survived by six brothers and one sister, Danny (Mary) Chester, Granville; Don Chester, Tiffin; Dave (Mary Beth) Chester, Upper Sandusky; Dale Chester, rural Sycamore; Denny (Lu) Chester, rural Sycamore; Diane (Jim) Beidelschies, Upper Sandusky; and Doug (Jean) Chester, rural Sycamore.

Delbert was self-employed in the lawn care business, was a 1976 graduate of Mohawk High School and was a social member of the Sycamore American Legion.

A memorial service for Delbert is 1 p.m. Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, in Sycamore, with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Benton Cemetery in Crawford County. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday before the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, Ohio 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.