Deborah Rife

Deborah Lynn Rife passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2024, surrounded by her family at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service is noon Monday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Barry Halter officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Multiple Sclerosis Research or Pancreatic Cancer Research in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com o view the life tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a memory.

