Constance Stoneburner

Constance “Connie” L. Stoneburner, age 90, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

A memorial service for Constance “Connie” Stoneburner will be noon Tuesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Pastor Barry Halter Jr. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitations are from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the church prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial or to the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center — Activities Fund and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

