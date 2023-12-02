Clarence Shiley

Clarence “Smokey” L. Shiley Jr., age 69, died on Nov. 20, 2023, at the James Cancer Center in Columbus.

Clarence was born on Jan. 14, 1954, in Tiffin to his parents Clarence L. Shiley Sr. and Tarsa (Farrell) Shiley.

Clarence is survived by his son, his grandchildren and his sister.

A memorial service for Clarence will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

