Antoinette Rall

Antoinette ”Toni” C. Rall, age 77, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services for Antoinette ”Toni” Rall will be private, with burial at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wyandot Memorial Hospital, or a charity of the donor’s choice, and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

