Wyandot Memorial Hospital is offering Pfizer COVID-19 boosters to individuals 16 and older

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer boosters for fully vaccinated teens ages 16-17 last week.

The hospital also provides first and second shots of the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for ages 12 and older, as well as Pfizer’s pediatric formulation of the vaccine for ages 5-11

The hospital offers Moderna and J&J vaccines, too, according to the eligibility guidelines. The one-time vaccine and booster for the J&J vaccine and the Moderna primary vaccination series and booster are approved for adults 18 years of age and older.

COVID-19 vaccines are offered at the hospital’s walk-in clinics from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hours for the administration of Pfizer’s pediatric formulation are typically limited to weekdays from 2:30-4:30 p.m., but those hours are extended to 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during Christmas break from school. Appointments for vaccines are available upon request.

In celebration of Christmas and New Year’s Day, COVID-19 vaccines will not be given on Dec. 24 or 31.

COVID-19 vaccines are administered at the hospital’s surgery entrance and more information is available by phoning the WMH Covid Call Line at 419-294-4991, ext. 2684 (COVI).