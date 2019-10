HARPSTER — At its October meeting Harpster Village Council discussed upcoming road projects. Mayor Tom McBride said the Ohio Department of Transportation confirmed the paving project on Ohio 294 would include paving all the way up to the railroad tracks. Council passed an ordinance at its September meeting giving ODOT permission to pave in the Harpster Village Limits. The project will be done at no cost to the village and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2020.