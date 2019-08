VANLUE — The Society for Creative Anachronism event called Pounce scheduled for Labor Day weekend at the Vanlue community park has been canceled, according to the Carey Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event will be held again in 2020. For more information contact Her Excellency the Baroness Isibel inghean Uilliam mhic Leoid (Paula Ritter) at 567-280-8108.