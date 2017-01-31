Urban ag featured at food and farm conference and workshop

Urban agriculture offers exciting opportunities for individuals to make a living farming and gain educational and job training, and provide communities with healthy food.

Addressing the specific challenges and issues that face urban farmers is the focus of a six-part workshop track sponsored by Ohio’s recently-designated 1890 land-grant institution, Central State University Cooperative Extension.

The workshop track is part of the Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association’s 38th annual conference, Growing Today, Transforming Tomorrow, which will run Feb. 9 through Feb. 11 at the Dayton Convention Center.

“Urban Agriculture has the ability to transform our urban and blighted communities by becoming a practical solution,” Dr. Clarence Bunch, Associate Director at CSU Cooperative Extension Service, said.

“Food security has been identified as a critical need by Central State University Extension.

Our sponsorship of the urban agriculture workshop track and OEFFA Conference provides the support needed to offer practical solutions that benefit families and the local community.”

Six 90-minute workshops, totaling nine hours of urban agriculture education, will address production practices for small spaces, business planning, and cost-effective technologies for efficient urban production including, Safe Handling and Use of Organic Approved Pesticides taught by Terry Grace, Ohio Central Community Co-op on Friday, Feb. 10, from 8:30-10 a.m; Urban Farm Planting and Management taught by Milan Karcic, Peace, Love, and Freedom Farm from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and Business Planning for Ag Entrepreneurs taught by Stephen Washington, Central State University from 2-3:30 p.m.

Saturday’s sessions include Water Quality’s Role in Sustainability on Small and Urban Farms taught by Krishnakumar Nedunuri, Central State University from 8:30-10 a.m.; Low-Tech Farm Hacks and DIY Infrastructure taught by Lisa Helm, Dayton Urban Green from 1:30-3 p.m.; and Growing Efficiently Through Technology taught by Cadance Lowell, Central State University Extension from 3:30-5 p.m.

In addition to the urban agriculture workshop track, the state’s largest sustainable food and farm conference will feature:

More than 70 other workshops on topics including sustainable farming, gardening, cooking, livestock, business management, and policy.

Keynote speakers Jim Riddle and Robyn O’Brien, presented by Horizon Organic.

Four full-day Thursday pre-conference intensive workshop options on farm business planning, niche fruit production, bionutrient rich food, and pastured broilers; a three-day trade show featuring dozens of businesses, non-profits, and government agencies offering an array of food, books, products, and services; The Cream of the Crop Banquet on Friday, February 10 featuring a dinner celebrating Ohio’s farming community; A Farm Land of Opportunity reception, Old MacGyver Had a Farm discussion and reception, and an OEFFA oral history discussion on Thursday, February 9; a kids’ conference for children ages 6-12; a playroom for young children, and a teen conference for teenagers ages 12-15; and locally-sourced, from-scratch lunches; raffle; book table; morning yoga and tai chi; book signings, and much more.

For more information about the conference, or to register, go to www.oeffa.org/conference2017.