Red Cross blood drive planned for June 25 at John Stewart UMC

The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive this month in Upper Sandusky.

The drive is 12:30-5:30 p.m. June 25 at John Stewart United Methodist Church. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card by email for blood donations given between June 14-30.