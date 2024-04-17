Rams dominate Redmen, losing just 5 games in sweep

Golden set

Upper Sandusky’s Abe Baldwin hits a routine backhand Tuesday in a match against Bucyrus’ Bella Strong. He did not lose a point in the second set of his 6-0, 6-0 victory as the Rams won 5-0.

Daily Chief-Union/Lonnie McMillan

Bucyrus won only five games as Upper Sandusky rolled to a 5-0 victory in a boys tennis match Tuesday at Upper Sandusky.

“It was good to get a quick, efficient win,” Upper Sandusky coach Aaron Frazee said. “Bucyrus has a lot of kids who are just learning, and we definitely had experience on our side. I was happy with how our guys played, though.”

Abe Baldwin had the most dominant effort among them with a “golden set,” not allowing a single point to Bucyrus’ Bella Strong in the second set of a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 3 singles.

That’s long

Upper Sandusky’s Jackson Gottfried (front) calls a serve long as teammate Daniel Engle hits a return Tuesday against Bucyrus. Gottfried and Engle beat Layla Ellis and Aubrie Kimmel 6-0, 6-1, and the Rams were 5-0 winners.

Daily Chief-Union/Lonnie McMillan

“Those don’t happen very often, so it was great to see him fired up about that,” Frazee said. “Gotta celebrate those types of things happening.”

Holden Daris was a 6-1, 6-1 winner against Seth Price in the No. 1 singles match, while Owen Gottfried blanked Mason Eldridge 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 singles play.

Daniel Engle and Jackson Gottfried were 6-0, 6-1 winners over Layla Ellis and Aubrie Kimmel in No. 1 doubles action. The No. 2 doubles match saw Avery Gill and RJ Dennis roll past Kate Brennstahl and Will Kuhn 6-1, 6-1.

The Rams (3-4) play at 4:15 p.m. today at Shelby.

Upper Sandusky 5, Bucyrus 0

Singles:Daris (US) d. Price 6-1, 6-1; O. Gottfried (US) d. Eldridge 6-0, 6-0; Baldwin (US) d.