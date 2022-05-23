Meeting minutes

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Kappa officers for 2022

Kappa Chapter officers for 2022 are (from left) Treasurer Elaine Hoover, Correspondent Sandy Berry, Secretary Teresa Harris and Co-Presidents Virginia Shellhouse and Kathy Lundy.

Delta Kappa Gamma

Co-President Patti Palmer welcomed 14 Kappa Chapter members of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. She thanked the committee of Donna Myers, Jodine McKinley, Lori Paul and Elaine Hoover for the lovely arrangements. Hoover thanked Sandy Berry for gathering payments at the April meeting.

Discussions from different offices followed. Secretary Teresa Harris’ report had been sent digitally and accepted. Treasurer Hoover stated that she is accepting the payments for lunch and dues since the date for dues is expected sooner than what had been arranged for years. Palmer has made sure that all reports have been sent to the appropriate state officers. Donna Myers will be the group’s representative for conventions. Virginia Shellhouse and Kathy Lundy will attend the Presidents’ meeting June 10-11 in Dublin.

Discussion followed about providing donations to Love, INC for Hardin County just like Kappa has provided for Open Door Resource Center in Wyandot County. It must be scheduled as to when the group can hear Sue Alger from Love INC in the fall. A change of date in September may be necessary to avoid being interrupted by both county fairs. Palmer stated that the June 4 Kappa Executive Board will meet at 10 a.m. in the downstairs of Upper Sandusky Public Library. Any member is welcome to attend. Myers asked that next year’s schedules be made for a place so that we do not have surprise fees or problems with other groups who have also reserved the same area simultaneously.

Lori Paul and Jodine McKinley served a delicious lunch of chicken salad croissant, pasta salad, lettuce/spinach strawberry salad, beverages, and choice of four pies for dessert. Myers offered a prayer. Following lunch, the meeting continued. Bags to gather funds for the African project and the pin/bragging rights were distributed. Door prizes were won by Shellhouse and Dorothy Blackburn.

Myers explained several areas of concerns in new proposed amendments for changes in DKG which could mean large losses monetarily as well as taking power out of the current hands of chapters. These will be discussed possibly at the international convention in New Orleans this summer. It was advised to let the state and international officers know how one agrees or not with these amendments.

It was stated that cards could be sent to Charlotte Leeth and Shirley Spitler.

Installation of officers took place as follows: Co-President Virginia Shellhouse and Kathy Lundy, Secretary Teresa Harris, Corresponding Secretary Sandy Berry and Treasurer Elaine Hoover. These ladies were thanked for serving. A special rose was presented each as a thank you to Ann Frisch and Norma Frederick for writing a newsletter and reporting to the media in both Hardin and Wyandot counties.

Donna Myers presented some things of interest about Ukrainian folk art in children’s books authored by Jan Brett and Patricia Polacco. She had observed a Ukrainian classroom and art at the University of Pittsburgh while visiting for a meeting. She encouraged that members visit the Mazza at University of Findlay to see some of the art from these books and others. It gives a small window into the Ukrainian wisdom about working together to accomplish something to help others.

The meeting was adjourned and all were wished safe travels.

Wyandot County Senior Citizens Club

The Wyandot County Senior Citizens Club met at 6 p.m. May 12 at Senior Connection.

There were 18 members present, with three new members welcomed. They are Ruthie Reier, Tom and Dolly Weaver.

Alicelee Wall led in the Pledge of Allegiance. Mike Minor had the prayer before the meal.

Happy Birthday was sung to Wilma Krider.

Regina Brinson, President conducted the business meeting.

Marilyn Baughman gave the treasurers report.

The Open Door Resource Center of Upper Sandusky thanked the club for the recent donation.

Jan Robinson, Corresponding Secretary reviewed the policy for sending cards to members. Pat Williams thanked the group for the cards she received after the passing of her husband. Health updates were given on a couple of the club members.

Brinson reminded the group of the End of the Month Lunch, (Amy’s meal), at Trinity Evangelical Church, May 26, serving at noon. Wear Red, White and Blue.

Mike Minor is going to be checking into getting bingo cards like the club had before using the slide versus the plastic ones the club is using now.

Brinson suggested on the months the club does not have a speaker, we share something we have done, a place we visited or would like to visit.

Since there was no speaker for the evening she shared about attending her grandson’s wedding recently held at the Everhart Gathering Place, near Nevada.

She told of the beauty and elegance of the surroundings. Several in the group told of their connection to the Gathering Place, from knowing family members to having someone in the family mow there.

The door prize was won by Mike Minor, who then called bingo.

The next meeting is 6 p.m. June 9 at Senior Connection. The speaker will be Ruthie Reier. Anyone age 50 and over is welcome to come for a relaxing evening with friends. Contact the Senior Center, 419-294-5733 for those who require transportation to and from the meeting.

Wyandot Piecemakers

The Wyandot Piecemakers are at it again. In March, the group elected the following officers, Cynthia Riedel, president; Linda Sherman, vice president; Tami Mosbarger, secretary; and Cathyrn Zimmer, treasurer. Jeannine Hayes will stay on as a second treasurer from last year.

The April meeting, a founders-day dinner, was held at The Village Restaurant with 12 members present and Darrel Park as the club’s guest. Park, who was married to the late Betty Lou Park, a charter Wyandot Piecemaker, donated a large amount of fabric to the Piecemakers for its guest auction in August. He also invited the members to his home to purchase fabric.

The May meeting started with updating club member’s contact information and determining if any of the members would like to teach a class or learn a new quilting skill.

Discussed were keeping the meetings on the third Tuesday of each month or possibly changing them to Monday, getting together to sew on a predetermined day, whether to continue meeting at Trinity Evangelical Church, finding the past club historian’s pictures and scrapbooks, determining ways to inform the public of the guild’s activities such as through the newspaper and social media and acquiring new members. It was decided to have the guest auction on Aug. 13.

A block-of-the month, a ribbon star quilt pattern, was submitted by Riedel. She then demonstrated how to cut and sew the half-square triangles which comprise the block.

During the show-and-tell portion of the meeting, Sherman shared a scrapy quilt top, a diamond quilt top, a grandmother’s flower garden quilt top and two Dresden plate quilt blocks purchased from Mr. Park. She also wore a shirt she embroidered with different kinds and colors of cats. Zimmer shared a quilt top she made in a star-like pattern with tones of blue, pink and black with a white background. Sue Rickenbacher shared a purse she called her chocolate purse made with brown and gold-tone fabrics. Wanda Ward showed a ribbon star quilt block made with brown and pink with a white background.

For those interested in joining the quilt guild, the next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 21 at Trinity Evangelical United Methodist Church. Prospective members may contact Tami Mosbarger at tmossy1958@yahoo.com, or Cynthia Riedel at bluehron59@gmail.com.