Health Department hosting vaccine walk-in clinics

Throughout the month of December, Wyandot County Public Health will host weekly walk-in clinics for those 18 and older in need of initial and booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Clinics will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Wyandot County fairgrounds dining hall (behind the Masters’ Building), 10171 OH-53, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Upcoming Wednesday clinics are:

— Dec. 15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Dec. 22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Dec. 29, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional walk-in clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health, 127 S Sandusky Ave # A, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Upcoming Friday clinics are:

— Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please note, Wyandot County Public Health is closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 for the holidays and will not host walk-in clinics or routine vaccine appointments on those days.

Individuals seeking boosters should remember that all Ohioans 18 and older are eligible for booster doses at least six months after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or at least two months after their initial dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Attendees to clinics should bring their vaccination cards to be updated. Wyandot County Public Health nurses will have new cards available for those in need.

Attendees also are asked to bring along their insurance information. There is no cost to the individual to receive the vaccine and those without insurance will not be turned away.

Call Wyandot County Public Health at 419-294-3852 with questions.