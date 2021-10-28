140 active cases reported Wednesday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















On Wednesay, Wyandot County Public Health reported 140 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of these, 29 are vaccinated and 111 are not. Five patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, of which one is vaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 3,275. This includes 2,409 lab-confirmed cases and 866 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 62 deaths, and 3,073 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,531,815 confirmed and probable cases, 79,297 hospitalizations, and 24,164 Ohio resident deaths. or additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/dashboards/COVIDSummaryData.csv.