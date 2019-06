BUCYRUS — After 32 years in education, Jeanne Thompson, the elementary guidance counselor at Wynford is setting off on a new adventure. She graduated from the Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1987, and started out teaching at Colonel Crawford, where she graduated high school just a few years earlier. Her schedule allowed her to have a wide range of experiences throughout the day with seventh grade art classes in the morning and regular kindergarten classes in the afternoon.