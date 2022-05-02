Bucyrus police investigating train vs pedestrian incident from Sunday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















BUCYRUS — The Bucyrus Police Department is investigating a train versus pedestrian incident that occurred Sunday afternoon in Bucyrus.

According to a release from the Bucyrus Police Department, at approximately 12:23 p.m. Sunday, officers from the Bucyrus Police Department responded to the railroad tracks on East Warren Street regarding a pedestrian having been struck by a train.

Due to the nature of the call, the Bucyrus Fire Department/EMS and the Ohio State Patrol also responded, and upon first responders’ arrival, they began the search for a possible victim.

After an interview with the CSX Conductor, it was determined the male victim was walking eastbound across the tracks, past the operating crossing gates, and was clipped by the front of the train. t was also determined the victim was sitting upright on the ground when last seen, and apparently walked away before the emergency personnel’s arrival. he male victim was described as late 30s to early 40s, medium build, with longer hair in a ponytail and a beard.

The investigation found that the incident happened on East Rensselaer Street at the tracks. There was little evidence of injury at the scene, and the extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Anyone with knowledge of the victim’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cpt. Tom Walker at 419-562-1006, ext. 251.