Betty Needs

Betty E. Needs, age 100, of Upper Sandusky, passed away early the morning of Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Upper Sandusky.

Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Evangelical Church in Upper Sandusky with the funeral service immediately following at 11 a.m. The funeral will be officiated by Jim Stauffer.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot CARES or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!