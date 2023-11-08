Barbara Moon

ZANESVILLE — Barbara Elaine Moon, 89, of Zanesville, died at 10:19 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at The Oaks at Northpointe, Zanesville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 516 Shinnick St., Zanesville, OH 43701 or The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

