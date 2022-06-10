Alice Hilderbrand

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Alice Katherine (Jenkins) Hilderbrand, age 76, of Bluffton, previously of Ada and Upper Sandusky, passed from this life to her heavenly home June 7, 2022, at the Willow Ridge nursing facility in Bluffton, where she had lived for the past seven years.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor David Burkhart officiating. Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Old Mission Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Council on Aging, Ohio Northern University, for a memorial tree to be planted on campus in Alice’s name or the Robby Fund at Ohio Northern University in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!