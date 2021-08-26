77 active COVID cases reported in county Wednesday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















There are currently 77 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, 51 are not vaccinated and 26 are vaccinated against COVID. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,452. This includes 1,876 lab-confirmed cases and 576 probable cases.

Two patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, one of which is vaccinated. Of the reported individuals, there have been 58 deaths, and 2,317 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are available to the public without appointment from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,192,478 confirmed and probable cases, 64,853 hospitalizations and 20,729 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/dashboards/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

For information on breakthrough cases visit the breakthrough dashboard on coronavirus.ohio.gov.