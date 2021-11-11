157 active cases reported Wednesday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















On Wednesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 157 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of these, 36 are vaccinated and 121 are not. Four patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, of which two are vaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 3,438. This includes 2,481 lab-confirmed cases and 957 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 64 deaths, and 3,217 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,585,798 confirmed and probable cases, 81,745 hospitalizations, and 25,282 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/dashboards/COVIDSummaryData.csv.