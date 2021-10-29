155 active cases reported Friday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















On Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 155 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of these, 32 are vaccinated and 123 are not. Four patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, of which one is vaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 3,290. This includes 2,375 lab-confirmed cases and 879 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 62 deaths, and 3,073 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

COVID boosters vaccines are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in the Dining Hall at the Wyandot County Fairgrounds. A limited supply of Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters will be administered. Attendees are asked to bring their vaccination cards with them so they can be updated.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,539,490 confirmed and probable cases, 79,651 hospitalizations, and 24,527 Ohio resident deaths.