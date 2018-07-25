Visitors Bureau taking sign-ups for BuyWay sale

The Wyandot County Visitors Bureau announces its annual sponsorship and coordination of the Lincoln Highway BuyWay & Community Garage/Yard Sales the second weekend in August, Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 9-11.

Sign-up began Monday and continues through Aug. 3 at the Wyandot County Visitors Bureau office located at 108 E. Wyandot Ave. Call 419-294-3556 or email wyandotccovb@udata.com. Office hours are 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30-4 p.m. daily.

Sign-up cost is $5 and includes listing of address, hours and sale items. Those advertising in The Daily Chief-Union may bring in a receipt and the Visitors Bureau listing is $2.

Advertising includes the ad in the LHW Travelers Guide 2018 (available mid-July), listing on the Visitors Bureau’s website at www.VisitWyandotCounty.com and on Facebook, on other area websites and their Facebook pages, locator maps and listing flyers available locally and for handout at participating sales.

Start getting trash and treasures ready to sell because this event attracts many visitors from neighboring communities, across the state, even out-of-staters and locals. One person’s “junk” just might be some LHW BuyWay traveler’s “treasure.”

Garage sale participants who want to appeal to the Lincoln Highway Yard-salers might want to combine their sales or locate in areas adjacent to the old Lincoln Highway routes or place additional directional information along the highway to direct salers to their location.

The Bureau would welcome information on sites that could accommodate salers from other locales to set up for the BuyWay.