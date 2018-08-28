Evan Matthew Harrold

The median crossovers at CH 50 and CH 121 along U.S. 23/U.S. 30 in Upper Sandusky will closed this week and removal of all access there will be considered next year. The medians at CH 50 and CH 121 along U.S. 23/U.S. 30 will be closed off with construction barrels and signage on U.S. 23/U.S. 30 and on the local roads approaching the intersections will be modified to reflect the change in access.