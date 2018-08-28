Home Lifestyles Births Evan Matthew Harrold

Evan Matthew Harrold

Posted on August 28, 2018
0
0
16

FINDLAY — Kaitlyn and Corey Harrold, of Upper Sandusky, are the parents of a boy.

Evan Matthew Harrold was born at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

He was 19 inches long and weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces.

The maternal grandparents are Tom and Amy Smalley.

The paternal grandparents are Dan and Barrie Harrold.

The maternal great-grandparents are Carol and Donna Toland and Wayne Smalley.

The paternal great-grandmother is Marcile Moore.

  • Oaklee Louise Ratliff

    Ashlee and Joel Ratliff, of Upper Sandusky, are the parents of a girl. Oaklee Louise Ratli…
    August 21, 2018
    35 second read

  • Oaklyn Alizabeth Pfiester

    Alexis and Justin Pfiester, of Sycamore, are the parents of a girl. Oaklyn Alizabeth Pfies…
    August 21, 2018
    37 second read

  • Scarlett Raelee Johnson

    Shelby and Joshua Johnson, of Arcadia, are the parents of a girls. Scarlett Raelee Johnson…
    August 7, 2018
    24 second read
Load More In Births
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply