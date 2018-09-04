Home Lifestyles Births Evan Matthew Harrold

Evan Matthew Harrold

Posted on September 4, 2018
FINDLAY — Kaitlyn and Corey Harrold, of Upper Sandusky, are the parents of a boy.

Evan Matthew Harrold was born at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

He was 19 inches long and weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces.

The maternal grandparents are Tom and Amy Smalley.

The paternal grandparents are Dan and Barrie Harrold.

The maternal great-grandparents are Carl and Donna Toland and Wayne Smalley.

The paternal great-grandmother is Marcile Moore.

