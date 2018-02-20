Home Lifestyles Births Carter James Tine

Carter James Tine

Posted on February 20, 2018
Breanna and David Stine, of Upper Sandusky, are the parents of a boy.

Carter James Tine was born at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

He was 20 inches long and weighed 8 pounds.

The maternal grandparents are Scott and Terri Weininger, of McCutchenville.

The paternal grandparents are Mike and Theresa Stine, of Sycamore.

Great-grandparents are Pauline Hoerig, of Fostoria; Mary Wise, of McCutchenville; Jerry and Ruth Weininger, of McCutchenville; and Frank Stine, of McCutchenville.

 

