TROY — Elizabeth and Mitchell Bohman, of Yorkshire, are the parents of a girl.

Ashlyn Marie Bohman was born at 3:11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

She was 21.5 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

The maternal grandparents are Dale and Judy Rowland, of Marion.

The paternal grandparents are David and Mary Bohman, of Yorkshire.