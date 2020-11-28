Wyandot Public Health issues COVID warning

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Although there has been a significant increase in COVID-19 activity locally, the Ohio Department of Health announced Wednesday that Wyandot County would remain at a Level Two (orange) category on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

A Level Two classification means that there is increased exposure and spread locally, and that the public should use a high degree of caution. Currently Wyandot County is the only county in Northwest Ohio that has not transitioned to red over the past few weeks. Moving to red indicates a county has very high COVID-19 exposure and spread, and that citizens should limit activities as much as possible.

Regardless of the county remaining orange, Wyandot Public Health is issuing a stark warning to the public regarding the significant local spread of COVID-19.

Wyandot County Health Commissioner Dr. Keri Harris said she is concerned about recent trends.

“The only way we will keep our orange designation is if our county residents continue to take this seriously and individuals do their part to limit spread, especially to our most vulnerable citizens,” Harris said. “Unfortunately, like much of Ohio, locally we have continued to see increases in the number of COVID infections. As reported last week, our current rate of infection in Wyandot County is over nine times the high incidence rate threshold set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means that over the last two-week period, almost one out of every 100 people in our county were identified as having an active COVID infection.

“Due to the increased transmission, it is particularly important that families take added precautions to limit spread of the disease over the coming months. Failure to protect, or exclude, at-risk individuals from in-person get-togethers will significantly increase their chances of becoming infected. Please help us limit the spread of COVID-19 by continuing to wear masks in public, practicing good hand hygiene and avoiding large gatherings.”

The Ohio Public Health Alert System is a color-coded dashboard that provides the public with current public health recommendations. The alert levels take into consideration new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases for at least five days, proportion of cases not in a congregate setting, sustained increase in emergency room visits, sustained increase in outpatient hospital visits, sustained increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, and intensive care unit bed occupancy percentage.

Wyandot County Public Health continues to work diligently responding locally to the COVID-19 pandemic. For regular COVID-19 updates, and other preparedness information, visit www.wyandothealth.com, coronavirus.ohio.gov or follow Wyandot County Public Health on Facebook.