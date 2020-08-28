Suspect in single vehicle crash still at large

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Interim Wyandot County Sheriff Neil Reidlinger confirmed to The Daily Chief-Union on Friday morning that a suspect remains at large after fleeing the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Ohio 53 on Thursday evening between TH 110 and CH 108 in Upper Sandusky.

The fleeing suspect set off a manhunt that involved units from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Carey Police Department and the Upper Sandusky Police Department. Witnesses in the area during the search reported helicopters assisted in searching for the suspect.

The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a single-vehicle crash on Ohio 53 between TH 110 and CH 108 at approximately 7:10 p.m. Thursday evening, at which time the apparent single occupant of the vehicle fled the scene on foot.

The sheriff’s office confirmed in a Facebook post Thursday evening that the incident was in no way connected to a domestic dispute Wednesday in Hancock County, in which Dean Lauck, 51, of Arlington, exchanged gunfire with Hancock County deputies who were assisted by the Wyandot County Sheriff’s office in Jackson Township. Lauck was taken into custody just after the incident and no injuries or further incident were reported.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 419-294-2362. The subject allegedly involved in the crash is not believed to be a threat to the public. The sheriff’s office was unable to release any additional information about the suspect as of Friday morning, due to ongoing investigation.