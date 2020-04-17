14 confirmed, 5 probable cases in Wyandot

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Thursday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 14 lab confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wyandot County, including two deaths and no current hospitalizations, as well as five probable COVID-19 cases pending review by the Ohio Department of Health.

Lab confirmed cases include one male in his 30s, with an onset date of March 22; three males in their 40s, with onset dates between April 5 and 13; six males and one female in their 50s with onset dates ranging from March 26 to April 4; two males in their 60s including one death and one with an onset date of April 11; and one male in the 80 and up age range that has died.

Do not rely on the number of positive tests to determine when you to take protection and precaution seriously. Continue to practice social distancing. The stay-at-home order was put in place to protect citizens through self-quarantine. Take these regulations seriously to keep Wyandot County healthy.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 8,414 confirmed and probable cases, 2,331 hospitalizations and 389 deaths in Ohio. For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

Friday marks the one month anniversary of the school closures due to Coronavirus. This has been an adjustment for both parents and students as homeschooling and technology have become a large part of learning. The Wyandot County Health Department is asking parents to share a picture of their favorite homeschooler or a shout out of appreciation for teachers on it’s release posted Thursday on the Wyandot County Public Health Facebook page.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

To view the current Ohio Department of Health Orders and Governor DeWine’s executive orders visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/resources/public-health-orders/public-health-orders.

Additional information is available at the ODH information line by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH and at the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.