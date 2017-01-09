Revised government mandates force changes to Angeline’s adult services

Winter morning

Winter morning

Two walkers were not deterred by the cold today and could be seen enjoying the cold morning, with temperatures around 14 degrees, as they made their w...

Staying warm

Staying warm

Dessie, the 7-year-old Great Dane owned by Dick and Phyllis Gerber, of rural Nevada, stays warm under a blanket on a recent winter day.

Dartball league fosters comradery among Wyandot County churches

Dartball league fosters comradery among Wyandot County churches

Every Thursday night, about 100 Wyandot County residents lace up their shoes and get ready to step up to home plate. They are not playing traditional...

First county birth of 2017

First county birth of 2017

Boston James Steven Sayre was the first baby born at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in 2017. He arrived at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, weighed 8 pounds, 2...

Fogle scores 1,000th point in win

Fogle scores 1,000th point in win

Abigail Fogle did not need too long to get her milestone out of the way. In the first game of January of her junior season, Fogle needed eight points...

Humane society: Care essential for pets and livestock in winter

Humane society: Care essential for pets and livestock in winter

The Wyandot County Humane Society is reminding area residents to protect their animals in the wintertime as cold weather swept into the area just afte...

New year ride

New year ride

Jeff Conley, an Upper Sandusky Exempted Village Schools Board of Education member, rides in his hot air balloon over Salem Township near Angeline Scho...

Sports

Upper overwhelms Wynford in 62-33 victory

Upper Sandusky’s girls basketball team opened up a 41-8 lead on Wynford by halftime on its way to a 62-33 victory Saturd...

(0) Comments
41-4 run turns close game into easy Rams win

On the second night of a back-to-back for each team, Upper Sandusky pushed thoughts of tired legs aside in an 81-35 vict...

(0) Comments

Wyandot County News

Local news in print and online!

Subscribe Now!