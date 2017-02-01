February 01, 2017
Local News

Revised government mandates force changes to Angeline’s adult services

February 1, 2017
Local News

Protestors greet Marathon pipeline workers in Kenton

February 1, 2017
Business Today

Wagner Ford welcomes customers to shiny, new facility

February 1, 2017
Sports

Upper clinches share of N10 title with win over Bucyrus

February 1, 2017
Sports

Carey avenges loss to BC with runaway win

February 1, 2017

LOCAL NEWS

Hard at work

New state and federal mandates are forcing the Wyandot County Board of Developmental Disabilities to shake things up at Angeline Industries or risk losing $380,000 a year in government funding. The WyBDD currently serves 90 adults with developmental disabilites. Sixteen work in various jobs throughout the county, 22 are part of Angeline Industries mobile crew that works at an Ohio Department of Transportation rest stop, and 52 work in a sheltered shop at Angeline on CH 44 in Upper Sandusky.

Protesting workers

KENTON — Two huge inflated rats met the workers on the Marathon pipeline when they came to work this morning at the former Rockwell plant site in Kenton. With the intimidating rodents were about 70 protesters from the Laborer’s International Union of North America with representative of the Pipeliners Local Union 798 and Ohio Laborer’s District Council.

Open for business

CAREY — As he enters his 40th year in the business of selling automobiles, Rick Wagner is excited to bring customers a new and improved experience. With construction complete on a new car dealership on U.S. 23 entering the village of Carey from the south side, the Wagner Ford dealer is welcoming Wyandot County and the surrounding area to a grand opening event to kick off the year.

SPORTS

FAMILY

Roisin Orians Gould

By 
January 31, 2017
0
118

Caroline (Orians) and Dougie Gould, of Erskine, Scotland, are the parents of a girl, Roisin Orians Gould. She was born at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 at Royal Alexandria Hospital, Paisley, Scot…

OBITS

Anita Barnes

February 1, 2017

CAREY — Anita (Fletcher) Barnes, of Carey, died at 5:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, …

SAFETY BLOTTER

Safety Blotter: February 1, 2017

February 1, 2017

A deputy responded to a drug overdose in the 4400 block of Ohio 231, Sycamore Township, the night of Dec. 22.

STATE NEWS

COURT DOCKETS

