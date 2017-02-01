Revised government mandates force changes to Angeline’s adult services

New state and federal mandates are forcing the Wyandot County Board of Developmental Disabilities to shake things up at Angeline Industries or risk losing $380,000 a year in government funding. The WyBDD currently serves 90 adults with developmental disabilites. Sixteen work in various jobs throughout the county, 22 are part of Angeline Industries mobile crew that works at an Ohio Department of Transportation rest stop, and 52 work in a sheltered shop at Angeline on CH 44 in Upper Sandusky.