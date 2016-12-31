Revised government mandates force changes to Angeline’s adult services

2016’s top sports stories

Wyandot County celebrated a number of championships in 2016, and those stories topped the list of biggest sports news in the past year, as voted on by...

Top stories of 2016: A look back at biggest Wyandot County news

Voting has taken place on the top 10 stories of 2016 in Wyandot County among the staff at The Daily Chief-Union, and the list of possibilities just ke...

Threat response

The Upper Sandusky Fire and Police departments and emergency medical services responded to a report called into the USPD by a third party of an allege...

Relaxation through art

Library patron Brenda Gum (left) and Barb Coppler and Roger Jenot (right), both board members of the Dorcas Carey Public Library, participate in an ad...

County Council on Aging director aims to share joy with older adults

The new executive director of the Wyandot County Council on Aging is getting comfortable in her role as she aims to spread joy among her staff and res...

33 years of service

Wyandot Memorial Hospital Board of Governors Chairman Tom Menningen (left) presents a keepsake clock to Dr. N. Scott Cisar in recognition of his 33 ye...

Last look at historic Carey School: CAPERS searches for paranormal activity inside demolished building

CAREY — A local paranormal research group has released its first documentary, a 70-minute film that features history and unexplainable phenomenon at t...

Sports

2016’s top sports stories

Wyandot County celebrated a number of championships in 2016, and those stories topped the list of biggest sports news in...

Bucyrus wanted to make sure Upper Sandusky did not bury it with 3-pointers Friday night. That was fine with the Rams.

