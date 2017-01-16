Revised government mandates force changes to Angeline’s adult services

A representative of a repossession company called the station when the address he could not find in the 100 block o...
Upper Sandusky Community Library Director Kathleen Whitt has released her 2016 year-end report, showing circulation increased by .21 percent from the...
Multiple Wyandot County first responder squads came on scene to a fire in the 300 block of Goodbread Street in Nevada on Friday afternoon. Wyandot Eas...
Organizers of the Pizza & Passports event at the Upper Sandusky Community Library planned for between 60 and 80 people to attend to learn about the Wy...
FOREST — The village of Forest is taking initial steps to address one of the largest nuisance properties in the town. Known locally as the Old Trailer...
The Wyandot County Chamber of Commerce unveiled a new logo and welcomed an Upper Sandusky native to speak at its annual meeting Wednesday morning at T...
The 2017 Wynford High School winter homecoming court is (front row, from left) Madi Schiefer, Tara Zinser, Kenzie Kent; (back row) Shannon Crabtree, E...
When his work was being bogged down by inconsistent accommodations, Pete Miller “tabled” the matter. A retired Upper Sandusky Schools teacher and long...
Having written for The Daily Chief-Union for more than 12 years, City Editor Alissa Paolella’s final day with the newspaper was Friday night. A 2005 gradu ...
TIFFIN — If it takes a village to raise a child, it will take the whole world coming together to stop what local, state and federal agencies refer to as m ...
Cheyanne R. Beardsley, Kenton, charged by the police with two counts of child endangerment, disposition hearing held, finding deferred on conditions. Tris ...
Certificate of judgment: Barclay’s Bank Delaware, Wilmington, Delaware, judgment creditor, vs. Gary E. Holdcraft, 1049 N. Warpole St., Lot 41, Upper Sandu ...
Carolyn D. Killgore, 381 W. Johnson St., Upper Sandusky, driving under FRA suspension and failure to follow traffic lanes and lines, $30 fine plus costs, ...
Richard Adam Rice, 25, 300 Cook St., Nevada, laborer; and Emily Jean Nolen, 21, 300 Cook St., Nevada, housewife, Jan. 9. ...
Senior dairy showmanship (ages 14-18 years): first place, Hanna Ziegler, Barnyard Critters. ...
Showman of showmen First place, Carley Coppler, Carey Boys and Carey FFA; second place, Hannah Ziegler, Barnyard Critters and Upper Sandusky FFA. ...
FFA and 4-H champion projects Supervised agricultural experience poster winners: Rachael Herring, Upper Sandusky FFA, champion; Kohlten Shane, Riverdale F ...
Grains and seeds Three stalks early soybeans: Lee Kemerley, first place; Jim Kin, second place. ...
Sports
Speyer’s 18 points help Arlington top Hough-led Riverdale
MOUNT BLANCHARD — The heavyweights traded their share of blows in Arlington’s 55-49 victory over Riverdale on Friday nig...
Bucyrus rallies past Wynford in overtime
BUCYRUS — Bucyrus made shots when it mattered most — and even a free throw. Alivia Lewis’ three-point play forced overti...
