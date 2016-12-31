Revised government mandates force changes to Angeline’s adult services

Todd W. Cover, Antrim Township, was cited for failure to control, operating a vehicle without a proper license and...
Wyandot County celebrated a number of championships in 2016, and those stories topped the list of biggest sports news in the past year, as voted on by...
Voting has taken place on the top 10 stories of 2016 in Wyandot County among the staff at The Daily Chief-Union, and the list of possibilities just ke...
The Upper Sandusky Fire and Police departments and emergency medical services responded to a report called into the USPD by a third party of an allege...
Library patron Brenda Gum (left) and Barb Coppler and Roger Jenot (right), both board members of the Dorcas Carey Public Library, participate in an ad...
The new executive director of the Wyandot County Council on Aging is getting comfortable in her role as she aims to spread joy among her staff and res...
Wyandot Memorial Hospital Board of Governors Chairman Tom Menningen (left) presents a keepsake clock to Dr. N. Scott Cisar in recognition of his 33 ye...
Last look at historic Carey School: CAPERS searches for paranormal activity inside demolished building
CAREY — A local paranormal research group has released its first documentary, a 70-minute film that features history and unexplainable phenomenon at t...
-
Voting has taken place on the top 10 stories of 2016 in Wyandot County among the staff at The Daily Chief-Union, and the list of possibilities just keeps ...
-
The Wyandot County Board of Commissioners recently received a year-end financial update from Wyandot County Auditor Bill Kitzler. Kitzler advised the boar ...
-
A change is coming in 2017 that will affect how livestock owners feed and medicate their animals. The Food and Drug Administration recently amended the di ...
-
Beginning Tuesday, a crew will begin work at the intersection of Seventh and Walker streets as the sewer separation project continues in Upper Sandusky. T ...
-
Voting has taken place on the top 10 stories of 2016 in Wyandot County among the staff at The Daily Chief-Union, and the list of possibilities just keeps ...
-
The Wyandot County Board of Commissioners recently received a year-end financial update from Wyandot County Auditor Bill Kitzler. Kitzler advised the boar ...
-
A change is coming in 2017 that will affect how livestock owners feed and medicate their animals. The Food and Drug Administration recently amended the di ...
-
Beginning Tuesday, a crew will begin work at the intersection of Seventh and Walker streets as the sewer separation project continues in Upper Sandusky. T ...
-
Senior dairy showmanship (ages 14-18 years): first place, Hanna Ziegler, Barnyard Critters. ...
-
Showman of showmen First place, Carley Coppler, Carey Boys and Carey FFA; second place, Hannah Ziegler, Barnyard Critters and Upper Sandusky FFA. ...
-
FFA and 4-H champion projects Supervised agricultural experience poster winners: Rachael Herring, Upper Sandusky FFA, champion; Kohlten Shane, Riverdale F ...
-
Grains and seeds Three stalks early soybeans: Lee Kemerley, first place; Jim Kin, second place. ...
Sports
2016’s top sports stories
Wyandot County celebrated a number of championships in 2016, and those stories topped the list of biggest sports news in...
Rams dominate with points in paint
Bucyrus wanted to make sure Upper Sandusky did not bury it with 3-pointers Friday night. That was fine with the Rams.
Wyandot County News
Local news in print and online!