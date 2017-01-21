Revised government mandates force changes to Angeline’s adult services

Nathan A. Gerard, Springfield, was charged with failure to yield the right of way after he allegedly pulled a four-...
The Wyandot County Board of Commissioners met with State Rep. Wes Goodman on Thursday during a day with a full agenda. The commissioners met Goodman a...
The Wyandot County Board of Developmental Disabilities has a new member. County Commissioner Steve Seitz swore in Eric Cundiff during the board’s orga...
Employees of Toledo Sign Company install a new sign in the front lawn of the Upper Sandusky Community Library on Wednesday morning. The new sign will...
CAREY — Village officials halted plans to repair an electric substation and pole lines as a result of discussions at the Carey Village Council meeting...
The director of respiratory and neurology at Wyandot Memorial Hospital introduced a new lung cancer screening program during the first in a series of...
WHARTON — A seat on the Wharton Village Council was filled Monday evening. Erica Cotton was unanimously voted by the current members of council to fil...
Social media is changing the way people communicate and the way teenagers spend school days. Scott Grant, a business professor at the University of Fi...
The Upper Sandusky varsity competition cheer squad won the Ohio Athletic Commission state title for the second consecutive year. The repeat came just a ye ...
TIFFIN — Those in attendance at the second week of an eight-week anti- human trafficking training program hosted by Sisters in Shelter had the chance to t ...
West Wyandot Avenue, from Sandusky Avenue to Seventh Street, will be closed Monday while a crew installs sewer mains across Wyandot Avenue. The crew will ...
The Wyandot County Board of Commissioners met with State Rep. Wes Goodman on Thursday during a day with a full agenda. The commissioners met Goodman and W ...
Senior dairy showmanship (ages 14-18 years): first place, Hanna Ziegler, Barnyard Critters. ...
Showman of showmen First place, Carley Coppler, Carey Boys and Carey FFA; second place, Hannah Ziegler, Barnyard Critters and Upper Sandusky FFA. ...
FFA and 4-H champion projects Supervised agricultural experience poster winners: Rachael Herring, Upper Sandusky FFA, champion; Kohlten Shane, Riverdale F ...
Grains and seeds Three stalks early soybeans: Lee Kemerley, first place; Jim Kin, second place. ...
Old Fort finally gets win over Carey
CAREY — Carey has dominated Old Fort for a while. Thursday, the Stockaders turned the tables in a 58-41 rout of the Blue...
Riverdale hosts Justice Extravaganza
MOUNT BLANCHARD — The eighth annual 2017 Mindi Justice Winter Extravaganza was held Sunday at Riverdale High School.
