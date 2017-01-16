Revised government mandates force changes to Angeline’s adult services

2016 report: Circulation up at USCL

Upper Sandusky Community Library Director Kathleen Whitt has released her 2016 year-end report, showing circulation increased by .21 percent from the...

Nevada fire

Multiple Wyandot County first responder squads came on scene to a fire in the 300 block of Goodbread Street in Nevada on Friday afternoon. Wyandot Eas...

Huge turnout for Pizza & Passports

Organizers of the Pizza & Passports event at the Upper Sandusky Community Library planned for between 60 and 80 people to attend to learn about the Wy...

Forest officials attempt to fix village nuisance property with new owner

FOREST — The village of Forest is taking initial steps to address one of the largest nuisance properties in the town. Known locally as the Old Trailer...

Upper native discusses glass ceiling

The Wyandot County Chamber of Commerce unveiled a new logo and welcomed an Upper Sandusky native to speak at its annual meeting Wednesday morning at T...

Royals homecoming

The 2017 Wynford High School winter homecoming court is (front row, from left) Madi Schiefer, Tara Zinser, Kenzie Kent; (back row) Shannon Crabtree, E...

Miller’s MATT gives trainers some support

When his work was being bogged down by inconsistent accommodations, Pete Miller “tabled” the matter. A retired Upper Sandusky Schools teacher and long...

MOUNT BLANCHARD — The heavyweights traded their share of blows in Arlington’s 55-49 victory over Riverdale on Friday nig...

BUCYRUS — Bucyrus made shots when it mattered most — and even a free throw. Alivia Lewis’ three-point play forced overti...

