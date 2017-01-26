Revised government mandates force changes to Angeline’s adult services

Wyandot, Crawford Co. landowners attend forum for open ditch project

Wyandot, Crawford Co. landowners attend forum for open ditch project

SYCAMORE — Approximately 30 landowners or representatives attended a meeting at the Mohawk Community Library on Tuesday evening and heard a presentati...

Carey Chamber awards business owners, announces plans to keep serving community

Carey Chamber awards business owners, announces plans to keep serving community

CAREY — The Carey Area Chamber of Commerce will continue to serve Carey and the surrounding community moving forward, Director Cassie Carlson said dur...

Wyandot County officials consider advances in Election Day technology

Wyandot County officials consider advances in Election Day technology

The Wyandot County Board of Commissioners, Board of Elections and election poll workers met in the Wyandot County Courthouse on Tuesday to hear a pres...

Upper Rotary Club hunting for few ‘Good Eggs’ to help make Easter brighter for kids

Upper Rotary Club hunting for few ‘Good Eggs’ to help make Easter brighter for kids

The Upper Sandusky Rotary Club is working to provide dozens of Wyandot County children in need with frocks and goodies for Easter. The Good Egg projec...

Carey mayor announces he won’t seek re-election

Carey mayor announces he won’t seek re-election

CAREY — Mayor Armand Getz highlighted progress in the village of Carey in his state of the village address during the Carey Area Chamber of Commerce a...

Comedy for charity

Comedy for charity

Mike Armstrong, of the Louisville, Kentucky area, performs a stand-up routine to the crowd in attendance at the Upper Sandusky Elks Lodge comedy night...

State Rep. Goodman visits future county EMS home

State Rep. Goodman visits future county EMS home

The Wyandot County Board of Commissioners met with State Rep. Wes Goodman on Thursday during a day with a full agenda. The commissioners met Goodman a...

Sports

Fogle’s 8 3-pointers lead Rams to big win

Abigail Fogle and Upper Sandusky made Buckeye Central pay for playing zone defense. Fogle went 8 of 10 on 3-pointers and...

(0) Comments
Kenton pressure forces 29 Riverdale turnovers

KENTON — The Riverdale basketball team got caught in a trap Tuesday night. Kenton used its pressure defense to force the...

(0) Comments

Wyandot County News

Local news in print and online!

Subscribe Now!