Revised government mandates force changes to Angeline’s adult services

State Rep. Goodman visits future county EMS home

The Wyandot County Board of Commissioners met with State Rep. Wes Goodman on Thursday during a day with a full agenda. The commissioners met Goodman a...

Cundiff joins WyCo DD board, replaces Wheeler

The Wyandot County Board of Developmental Disabilities has a new member. County Commissioner Steve Seitz swore in Eric Cundiff during the board’s orga...

Newest addition

Employees of Toledo Sign Company install a new sign in the front lawn of the Upper Sandusky Community Library on Wednesday morning. The new sign will...

Carey hears from contractor attorneys on substation project

CAREY — Village officials halted plans to repair an electric substation and pole lines as a result of discussions at the Carey Village Council meeting...

Wyandot Memorial Hospital rolls out new lung screening program

The director of respiratory and neurology at Wyandot Memorial Hospital introduced a new lung cancer screening program during the first in a series of...

Wharton Village Council swears in new member

WHARTON — A seat on the Wharton Village Council was filled Monday evening. Erica Cotton was unanimously voted by the current members of council to fil...

Upper High School students learn to take social media to new levels

Social media is changing the way people communicate and the way teenagers spend school days. Scott Grant, a business professor at the University of Fi...

Sports

Old Fort finally gets win over Carey

CAREY — Carey has dominated Old Fort for a while. Thursday, the Stockaders turned the tables in a 58-41 rout of the Blue...

Riverdale hosts Justice Extravaganza

MOUNT BLANCHARD — The eighth annual 2017 Mindi Justice Winter Extravaganza was held Sunday at Riverdale High School.

