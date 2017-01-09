Revised government mandates force changes to Angeline’s adult services

Marjorie Hougendobler, Forest, was traveling eastbound on Ohio 67 the morning of Nov. 2 when she struck a deer cros...
Two walkers were not deterred by the cold today and could be seen enjoying the cold morning, with temperatures around 14 degrees, as they made their w...
Dessie, the 7-year-old Great Dane owned by Dick and Phyllis Gerber, of rural Nevada, stays warm under a blanket on a recent winter day.
Every Thursday night, about 100 Wyandot County residents lace up their shoes and get ready to step up to home plate. They are not playing traditional...
Boston James Steven Sayre was the first baby born at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in 2017. He arrived at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, weighed 8 pounds, 2...
Abigail Fogle did not need too long to get her milestone out of the way. In the first game of January of her junior season, Fogle needed eight points...
The Wyandot County Humane Society is reminding area residents to protect their animals in the wintertime as cold weather swept into the area just afte...
Jeff Conley, an Upper Sandusky Exempted Village Schools Board of Education member, rides in his hot air balloon over Salem Township near Angeline Scho...
The area of work for the sewer separation project will remain the same in the coming week as what was announced last week. ...
The Wyandot County Prosecutor’s Office has released its 2016 annual statistics report. The year was the second-busiest on record at the prosecutor’s offic ...
Senior dairy showmanship (ages 14-18 years): first place, Hanna Ziegler, Barnyard Critters. ...
Showman of showmen First place, Carley Coppler, Carey Boys and Carey FFA; second place, Hannah Ziegler, Barnyard Critters and Upper Sandusky FFA. ...
FFA and 4-H champion projects Supervised agricultural experience poster winners: Rachael Herring, Upper Sandusky FFA, champion; Kohlten Shane, Riverdale F ...
Grains and seeds Three stalks early soybeans: Lee Kemerley, first place; Jim Kin, second place. ...
Sports
Upper overwhelms Wynford in 62-33 victory
Upper Sandusky’s girls basketball team opened up a 41-8 lead on Wynford by halftime on its way to a 62-33 victory Saturd...
41-4 run turns close game into easy Rams win
On the second night of a back-to-back for each team, Upper Sandusky pushed thoughts of tired legs aside in an 81-35 vict...
Wyandot County News
Local news in print and online!