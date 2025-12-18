Wilfred Thiel

MARION — Wilfred Aloysius Thiel, age 95, entered the Loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Monday, December 15, 2025 at his home surrounded by the love of his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to American Cancer Society or American Heart Association or St. Mary Catholic Church or Hospice of Wyandot County.

Visitation will be held 4PM-6PM on Thursday, December 18, 2025 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUN-DER/HALL Chapel; 347 W. Center Street Marion, OH 43302. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM Friday, December 19, 2025 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 N. Main St., Marion, OH 43302 with Fr. Edward Shikina officiating. Burial to follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Wilfred’s family and online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

