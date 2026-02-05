Velma Kissling

Velma Jean Kissling, of Bucyrus, died Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, with her family by her side at her home in Bucyrus. She was 92.

Funeral services for Velma Jean Kissling are 11 a.m. Saturday at Wayside Chapel with Pastors Jerrill Wyler, Jerry Kissling and Ryan Kresge officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday at Wayside Chapel and one hour before the service Saturday.

Lucas Batton Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

