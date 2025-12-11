Tim Aller, age 72 of Sycamore, Ohio, passed away December 7th after a brief battle with cancer at his home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 12, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walton-Moore Funeral Home in Sycamore.

A funeral service celebrating Tim’s life will be held on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Sycamore, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

