Thomas Price

FOREST — Thomas R. Price, age 89, of Forest, died Jan. 15, 2025, at St. Rita’s Hospital, Lima.

Funeral services noon Tuesday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Gray officiating. Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon before time of services Tuesday at the funeral home. Military Honors will be conducted by Hardin County Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Christian Union Church in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!