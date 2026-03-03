Susan Thornton

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Susan Kay Thornton (nee Sweigard) passed away peacefully at home on February 27, 2026, surrounded by her husband, children, and grandchildren after facing cancer with strength, courage and grace.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Mukwonago (211 Main Street) at 10AM followed by a funeral service at Noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church https://mountolive-elca.net, or to the charity of your choice.

