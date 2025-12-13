Steven Sandridge

Steven E. Sandridge, age 64, of Morral, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, at his home in Morral.

Funeral services for Steven E. Sandridge are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to The H Association to support Heidelberg Athletics and/or the Rams Athletic Boosters, and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbat-ton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!