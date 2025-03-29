Shirley Feasel

SYCAMORE — Shirley A. Feasel, age 88, died Wednesday, March 26, 2025, surrounded by her family and close friend Belah Bell at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Shirley are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with granddaughter Darcy Zimmerman officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home before the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation activity fund in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, Ohio 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made to waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

