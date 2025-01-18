Sherry L. Cover, age 76, of rural Nevada, passed away Tuesday, Jan.14, 2025, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.

Sherry was born Dec. 4, 1948, in Tiffin to Clarence and Ruth (Hushour) Dunlap, both of whom are deceased.

Funeral services for Sherry Cover are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Eric Duenke officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home in Upper Sandusky and one hour before service time Wednesday.

Memorials may be made to Answers in Genesis, or a charity of the donor’s choice, and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!