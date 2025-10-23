Sharon Lea Shirey, age 79, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025.

A funeral service for Sharon Shirey is 11 a.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Pastor Barry Halter Jr. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation for Sharon is 4–7 p.m. today at the funeral home, and one hour before the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

