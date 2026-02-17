CAREY — RuthAnn Sammet, 85, of Carey, passed away peacefully Feb. 14, 2026, surrounded by her family after a courageous six-year battle with cancer.

Visitation for RuthAnn is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey. RuthAnn’s celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made in RuthAnn’s honor to Bridge Home Health & Hospice or the Carey Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with RuthAnn’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

